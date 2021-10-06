Reader Debbie Kirby, who lives on Lake Joanna in Eustis, sent us these great photos of her Cereus cactus in bloom in her front yard. The one-night-a-year event could be missed if you’re not paying attention, she said.
“Years ago, my mother gave me one piece of her cactus. She loved the plant! I guess because you have to be aware of when it’s going to bloom and go out after dark with a flashlight to see the beautiful blooms,” Debbie wrote when she sent in the photos. “They wither before the sun rises.”
Debbie said her plants have taken off and thrive with little care.
“They remind me of my mom, who passed away in 2018,” she added.
