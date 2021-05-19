Reader Robin Hamel send us several great photos, and wrote, “We just finished building a house on 5 acres in Umatilla. I take photos as a hobby and these were all taken on our property. It is full of animals and nature and we love it.”
it was hard to pick just one for this week’s photo, but this cute pose by two black-bellied whistling ducks was irresistible. Thanks for sharing, Robin!
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s All About Birds website, black-bellied whistling ducks are year-round Florida residents and take readily to nest boxes. Their distinct markings make them easy to identify – and they really do whistle.
