Kris Gyori of Mount Dora captured this stunning sunrise Sunday, Nov. 13 at 6:39 a.m. over Lake Gertrude in Mount Dora.
“Early morning bike rides are even more spectacular with views like this,” she wrote. “My friend Dody Cox and I were blessed to catch this beautiful sunrise on our bike ride that day. Every morning we are blessed with a new canvas to enjoy!.”
