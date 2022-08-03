Tim O’Donnell, of Tavares, sent in this photo of “Mama Whistler duck and her 13 new ducklings,” which he took July 19 on Lake Dora.
The Black-bellied Whistling-Duck nests in tree cavities or nest boxes, and their young will jump from the nest, which can be several feet above ground, just a day or so after hatching.
The species has a lilting, whistling call decidedly different than your typical “quack.” And, according to Audubon, it is “a spectacularly marked, sociable, noisy waterfowl.” As you can see from the photo, the birds are already quite spectacularly marked when fuzzy little ducklings.
Thanks for sharing, Tim!
