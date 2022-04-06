Leesburg resident Merrilyn Karrels sent in this photo of “Jose” taken in February in unincorporated Leesburg.
Did you know wild hogs are not native to Florida?
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), “resident populations have existed here for hundreds of years – they may have been introduced by Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto as early as 1539.”
If you explore natural areas in any of the 67 counties of Florida, you may have seen the feral hogs’ handiwork. Like any pig, they like to root around in the soil, so they can leave areas very disturbed, with some terrain looking like it’s actually been plowed.
