Earl Borson shared this fun photo of a 40-foot century plant growing in a friend’s yard off Lakeshore Drive in Mount Dora. Rumors have it the top of this plant will have a bloom before long.
According to the UF/IFAS Gardening Solutions website, “Century plant is the common name usually associated with Agave americana. While there are over 200 species of agave that vary greatly in size and color, century plant is one of the most impressive and show-stopping.”
What’s the story behind its name? “The plant’s common name is a bit misleading; while many people think it means these plants live for – or bloom after – 100 years, it actually matures much faster. Century plants generally take between 8 and 30 years to flower,” UF/IFAS says.
