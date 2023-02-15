After one of this winter’s cold snaps, Tavares resident Michael Ragsdale sent in this photo of a polka-dot wasp moth.
“I spotted this very pretty insect on a busy sidewalk,” he wrote. “Not knowing if it was dead or chose the sidewalk to warm up, so I placed it in a safer place. The next day, it was gone. Either it flew off or a bird got it.”
According to University of Florida’s IFAS, “Wasp moth” is the common name given to certain moths that resemble to wasps, but don’t worry – they can’t sting you.
