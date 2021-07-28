Reader Robin Hamel has shared another great nature photo with us – this time, a Roseate Spoonbill in flight. These stunning pink birds are typically seen in Florida’s coastal areas, but they do show up on occasion in Lake County, too. They get their name from their spoon-shaped bills, which help them catch food as they swing their heads from side to side in shallow, often muddy, water. They breed in colonies around Florida in the winter, and population also are found in Texas and Mexico.
