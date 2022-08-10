Earlier this summer, Diana C. Rose of Umatilla took this tranquil photo of a man with a radio-controlled boat enjoying the sunset and cloud formations on South Twin Lake near Umatilla, and her husband, Tom, submitted it as a possible Photo of the Week.
Thanks for sharing, Diana and Tom!
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.