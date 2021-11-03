Gordon MacPherson of Mount Dora sent us this energetic image from last month’s Rocktober festival in Tavares. After a day full of activities and events, musicians Papa Wheelee and Leaving Haven took to the stage before the headline act by Scott Stapp, known as the voice of Creed, closed out the fun-filled day.
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at