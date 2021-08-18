With so many scenic watery vistas throughout the county, Lake County certainly deserves its name — and what better view than a shimmering lake as the sun sets? A great example is this Umatilla sunset photo from May that Umatilla resident Michelle Swearingen captured. Thanks for sharing, Michelle!
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.