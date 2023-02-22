Melanie Bottorff lived in Alaska for 19 years and moved to Eustis three years ago to help with her elderly mother.
She shared this image of the glow of sunset over Lake Eustis, taken on the side of the Eustis Historical Museum.
“Watching the sunset is my sanctuary. And Alaska had some incredible sunsets, but it took forever for the sun to set. And you better have your jacket and snow boots on,” she wrote.
“It never ceases to amaze me the beauty of the sun setting over Lake Eustis. Many people come to watch it and my mother and I make a point to come down as often as we can to watch the sunset. It’s never the same.”
