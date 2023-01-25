Sometimes, it pays to get lost. Reader Melissa Ortiz of Tavares was headed home from her overnight job and got turned around.
She said she became stressed when she realized she was lost: “I felt like I was driving in circles.”
Melissa ended up on a back road watching the sunrise on Lake Griffin, which that morning included a heavy cloud bank that looks a bit mountainous.
“I’ve always felt the clouds sometimes have a mountainous feel to them,” she wrote. “Florida foothills, haha.”
A great blue heron caught her attention, and she pulled over to get a few photos.
“I thought I should take a picture of this. What a beautiful way to start the day,” Melissa wrote. “I love my home town.”
