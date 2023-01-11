Chris Lamoureux, of Tavares, got this fun shot of two bald eagles on duck houses on Lake Eustis. Triangle News Leader was told the birds live in a nearby tree. Spring is coming – perhaps the pair will soon have eggs and then fuzzy little eaglets to care for. Keep us posted, Chris!
