This is the very pretty Kitty. According to reader Lindy Colvin, who lives in Grand Island, “Kitty adopted us several years ago, but she still won’t come in the house. Our permanent patio resident!” Thanks for sharing, Lindy!
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.