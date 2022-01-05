While many Lake County residents thrill to the sight of a stunning sunset, the bright colors of a breaking day can make getting out of bed early worth the effort.
Just ask Tavares resident Marti Askin, who wrote, “My morning walk through Wooton Park often includes a majestical sunrise – my reward for walking and the way the world says ‘Good Morning...Make this the best day!’”
