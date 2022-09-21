Barb Vaughan, of Mount Dora, spotted what she believes is a barred owl on the boardwalk at Lake Dora and snapped this photo.
“I thought it was kind of amazing, just sitting there, watching me. I love his/her face,” she wrote.
Thanks for sharing, Barb!
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.