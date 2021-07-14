SANTA RITA, Guam (June 2, 2020) – Construction Mechanic Constructionman Christopher McRorie, from Leesburg, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, performs an inspection on civil engineer support equipment on Naval Base Guam, June 2, 2020. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater security cooperation in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.
Reader Mike McRorie, father of Christopher McRorie, shown above, wanted to share a photo of his son serving his country, and the U.S Navy sent Triangle News Leader this nice photo of him on the job.
