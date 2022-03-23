This stature is not getting any respect from a colorful whistling duck that decided to perch on it. Carolyn Fabian shared the fun photo with us, noting, “Many different birds travel through our yard. We live in Mount Dora and just love all the wild life.”
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.