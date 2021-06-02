Surprises in the garden
Reader Becky Jaggers sent us this photo of a seedpod in her Eustis garden that had just popped open. Nestled within a wisteria plant that she had moved from across the street where she grew up, the seedpod was attached to a passionflower vine. Becky had moved the wisteria after her mother died 16 years ago and her childhood home was demolished at a later date. She didn’t realize the passionflower vine was growing there until she discovered the large seed pod.
“No wonder there were so many butterflies over here this year!” she wrote in an email.
“I think every photo should tell a story, and this one told me life will go on wherever the wind carries these seeds.”
Thanks for sharing, Becky!
