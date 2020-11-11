At the Oct. 22 AdventHealth Morning Briefing, Dr. Michael Keating, chief medical officer at AdventHealth for Children, discussed rising cases of COVID-19 among younger people in the 15-24 and 25-34 age groups.
Keating suggested younger people – college students and young adults who often consider themselves healthy and invincible – have seen an increase among COVID-19 cases reported statewide. Though more younger people may be asymptomatic, he said, they could be shedding virus that infects their friends and family members.
“Part of the problem with COVID is that you can be infected without being symptomatic,” Keating said. “You can be a symptom-free COVID-radioactive vector putting people at risk.”
Keating said no one likes to be inconvenienced, but everyone should do what they can to help end the global pandemic. This means wearing masks, and may extend to changing holiday plans to avoid large crowds and endangering loved ones, or to refrain from trick-or-treating or hosting parties, which may not be popular to suggest.
“The most American thing to do is to wear the mask,” Keating said. “It’s the most ethical thing, the most moral thing, and the kindest thing to do for our fellow human beings.”
Young people can get the COVID-19 virus, according to Dr. Vincent Hsu, an epidemiologist and AdventHealth’s infection control officer, who said, “We have seen young, healthy people put on ventilators, put on special therapies such as ECMO requiring a heart/lung bypass in order to get oxygen. I don’t know why we would want to take a risk with that. All of us need to do what we can to keep ourselves safe and avoid passing it on to others who may be susceptible.”
