How do you envision the future of Lake County? What will it look like in the year 2070?
Residents of Lake County today enjoy a diversity of communities within a stone’s throw of home. From the small-town charm found in historic Main Street communities, to the lakes and rolling hills offering elite athletes prime training opportunities, to the designated wilderness areas providing camping and kayaking adventures, you can truly appreciate the county’s slogan “Real Florida. Real Close.”
Dec. 6 at the UF/IFAS Agricultural Center, 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares, 1000 Friends of Florida will present an in-person discussion about the county’s future.
Your input as concerned citizens, agricultural producers, business leaders and community stakeholders is needed to help us identify conservation corridors while also allowing Lake County’s economy to flourish.
1000 Friends staff will share population projection data overlayed with the county’s wild and agricultural lands to visually demonstrate where current growth trends threaten our environment, and alternative maps if we choose more sustainable development patterns. The workshop will allow us to hear key concerns and points of pride about Lake County and stimulate ideas for sound environmental planning.
To protect and promote these special places, 1000 Friends is pleased to be part of the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council’s Joint Planning area project approved by Lake County earlier this summer. The Dec. 6 Lake County 2070 workshop will allow us to pass along residents’ specific challenges and opportunities for the future of the area. Working with the planning council, 1000 Friends will share our workshop findings and contribute toward a common conservation strategy that will help Lake’s fourteen municipalities coordinate growth and development within the county.
The cumulative effect of multiple small land use changes will, over time, shape the future landscapes of Florida for better or worse. Join us at Lake County 2070 to help shape the future of your community and pass along land and water conservation recommendations to local leaders.
The Dec. 6 program will be held 6–7:30 p.m. To register or sign up for updates, visit http://bit.ly/3URDvxF.
Founded in 1986, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization 1000 Friends of Florida promotes sustainable, equitable communities that provide residents with affordable housing choices and transportation alternatives. We work to protect natural lands that cleanse and store fresh water needed for residents, agriculture and the environment, provide refuge for wildlife, and support abundant recreational opportunities. Above all, we strive to give citizens a meaningful role in shaping the futures of their communities and state.
For additional information, visit https://1000fof.org/county/lake-county or contact 1000 Friends of Florida Outreach Director Haley Busch at hbusch@1000fof.org or 850-264-4949.