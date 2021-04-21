Since 1974, the Kountanis family has been bringing delicious pizza with a sprinkle of their Greek heritage to Central Florida.
Stavros and Amanda Kountanis moved to Connecticut after immigrating from Greece. Not long after, Stavros went to culinary school in Canada and moved his family to Florida in the early 1970s, opening their first restaurant in Daytona Beach in 1974. Since they sold their Daytona Beach location and some others, the family now operates two locations in Central Florida.
The eldest Kountanis son, Pete, was born in America, but grew up in Greece, coming back to the States at 12 years old and attending school in Leesburg. He and his wife, Heather, have been operating the Eustis location since 2016, although the store has been open since 2001. Five years ago, each son was given the mantle to operate their own store, with the other location in Fruitland Park.
But make no mistake, the matriarch of the Kountanis family still holds an important role in the business. Working a double shift for the past 50 years, Amanda still holds a prominent position in the family business.
“She keeps an eye on us and makes sure we’re making the pizzas right,” Heather said with a chuckle. “She’s making sure we’re holding up her legacy!”
And what a legacy it is. For almost five decades, the Kountanis family has not only been making delicious pizzas, but creating long-lasting relationships with customers.
“We have people who came to our wedding in Greece who are customers,” Heather said. “If a customer is sick, we might drive by their house and drop off a meal.”
With reasonably priced and filling dishes, the Kountanis family has rounded up huge support from the community.
“That’s important. It’s affordable, and our tagline in the Eustis store is ‘May all who enter as guests leave as friends,’” she said.
Like any small business, Stavros and Sons was no exception when it came to the pandemic affecting their business. But through it all, their customers helped them.
One customer in particular donated $100 every time they would visit the restaurant, which is usually every Tuesday. Over the course of 10 weeks while the restaurant was operating at 50% capacity, the customer donated $1,000 total to the waitresses who work there.
“That’s the kind of customer we have. It’s absolutely humbling,” Heather said.
But why pizza? Typically, Greek cuisine consists of salads, gyros and all things olive related. Of course, the restaurant serves those Mediterranean dishes as well, with their Greek salad being their top dish.
“The Greek salad is something we’re famous for. That’s a staple of our business for sure,” Heather said.
But pizza is known as an Italian staple, and the restaurant serves pasta dishes as well. The Kountanis patriarch learned all about the pizza-making business from his uncle back in Connecticut. Over the years, Stavros added more Italian dishes, like pasta, alongside traditional Greek food such as Spanakopita and pitas.
“I’m making myself hungry,” Heather said with a laugh.
Her favorite dish?
“Oh gosh, it’s hard to say,” she said. “I like the Greek chicken. The scallops over pasta is a very surprising thing a pizza place would have, with a wine cream sauce with fresh tomatoes and garlic. We have killer chicken and shrimp scampi alfredos. It kinda depends on what I’m in the mood for.”
Drooling yet? You can visit the Stavros and Sons Eustis location at 2100 West County Rd.
For more information on that location, or a peek at their menu, visit www.stavrosandsons.com.