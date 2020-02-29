The City of Tavares 12th Annual PLANES, TRAINS & BBQ festival will be held Saturday, February 29th in Wooton Park, Tavares.
The family friendly event features live music, air shows, BBQ, vendors, family fun zone and more!
Jaws are sure to drop while watching the afternoon and twilight aerobatic air shows! The illuminated planes take to the twilight sky and perform their acrobatic maneuvers at sundown over Lake Dora. The Family Fun Zone has been expanded to offer MORE inflatable obstacles, games as well as free face painting and trackless train rides for kids. You will also see the City's Rec Rover mobile there providing a variety of games for all ages.
Kicking off the event will be the unique sounds of SLICKWOOD featuring MACEY MAC. Macey was a contestant on "America's Got Talent" and has shared the stage with many greats such as Hank Williams Jr., Clint Black, Trace Adkins, Gretchen Wilson and many more!
Next up is your chance to get to know our next artist who was featured in Rolling Stone's "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know" KYLE DANIEL.
Headlining for their first Florida appearance is the KENNEDY WOOD BAND featuring Dave Kennedy and Andy Wood. Dave Kennedy is a Nashville recording artist and songwriter who has toured nationally. Andy Wood has toured professionally with a wide range of acts, including most recently Gary Allan, LoCash, Rascal Flatts, Scott Stapp, and Sebastian Bach.
Seating is limited / Bring a chair or blanket
Parking available in the parking garage @ 200 N. Sinclair Ave.
For more info visit www. tavares.org or follow the event on Facebook.
WHEN: Saturday, February 29th, 2020 TIME: 12:00PM – 9:00PM