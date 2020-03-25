Last week, Planet Fitness began a free program to promote exercising at home for people looking for things to do in the face of closures due to the coronavirus situation. Visit the Planet Fitness Facebook page for free at-home workouts for anyone and everyone. Get moving with Planet Fitness trainers and even some surprise celebrity guests for a 20- minute workout to relieve stress and stay healthy. Sessions begin daily at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.