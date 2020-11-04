At a recent AdventHealth Morning Briefing, Dr. Vincent Hsu, an epidemiologist and AdventHealth’s infection control officer, encouraged caution as residents welcome friends and family for upcoming holiday gatherings.
“We are at war with the virus,” he said. “There is a pretty good possibility we may see a vaccine approved or at least get an Emergency Use Authorization by the end of this year. Things are looking good from that standpoint. But you’ve got to get this deployed … before we’ll see herd immunity, and that’s going to take many weeks and months.”
At the peak of the pandemic, AdventHealth had more than 700 COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized in seven Central Florida counties. The number had declined to roughly 270 by mid-October.
Young people can get the COVID-19 virus, according to Hsu, who said, “We have seen young, healthy people put on ventilators, put on special therapies such as ECMO requiring a heart/lung bypass in order to get oxygen. I don’t know why we would want to take a risk with that. All of us need to do what we can to keep ourselves safe and avoid passing it on to others who may be susceptible.”
While masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing remain effective against the spread of COVID-19, as well as the flu, the risk of co-infection of flu and COVID-19 is possible. Hsu recommends getting a flu vaccine now while it is readily available.
“Remain focused on your small family group,” Hsu said. “When you’re dealing with larger groups, you’re going to have to be more careful. Wear your masks, keep social distance… Make sure you are doing everything you can to ensure [your guests] are as safe as possible.”
For healthy holiday planning, Hsu suggested taking advantage of cooler weather, when gatherings could be outdoor potluck dinners. For indoor gatherings, he recommends opening windows or make sure your HVAC air conditioning and filter system provides good air flow. Hsu also encourages people to keep gatherings to a reasonable size, preferably no more than 10 people.
For more information and access to recordings of this and previous Morning Briefings, visit the Life at AdventHealth Central Florida Facebook page.