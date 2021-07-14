Are you still working but thinking about fulltime retirement?
University of Florida IFAS Extension is partnering with the Financial Planning Association of Central Florida to present “Will You Be Ready for Retirement?” a four-session webinar series.
The series will be especially helpful for people 10 years or less from retirement, according to organizers. Here’s the lineup, with all sessions running noon–1 p.m.
July 21: How Much Will I Need?
July 28: Choosing When to Receive Social Security Retirement Benefits
Aug. 4: Considerations for Asset Usage in Retirement
Aug. 11: Choosing Financial Professionals & Services
The course is approved for 4.0 CEUs by the Association of Financial Counseling and Planning Education® for AFC® professionals.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/36u9Kv3.