The Florida Black Bear National Scenic Byway board held a planning meeting at Cadwell Park in Umatilla on Nov. 2. Plans for the coming year include bus tours of the byway and the Ocala National Forest, restoration of the U.S. Forest Service fire tower on SR 40, informational kiosks and support for reopening of the Fort Gates Ferry.
The organization also honored retiring FDOT District 2 coordinator Debra Miller, who is retiring after 30 years of service. She has been a valuable partner and major supporter of the Byway. A retirement cake was enjoyed by the group, and Miller was presented with a bear photo by wildlife photographer J. Maio.
The Florida Black Bear National Scenic Byway encompasses SR 19 from Umatilla to Palatka and SR 40 from Silver Springs to Ormond Beach, including the Ocala National Forest and auxiliary roads. The organization is dedicated to preservation of this unique area for present and future generations.