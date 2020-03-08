Beginning on March 8, 2020, the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church will host the nationally acclaimed Natural Lifestyle cooking seminar produced by author Ernestine Finley. This seven-week series will be presented by registered nurse, Karene Bejarano.
According to Ms. Bejarano, this cooking seminar will be unlike anything that most people have probably attended before, “All of the delicious food sampling and demonstrations will be completely plant-based.” When asked why a plant-based cooking seminar, Ms. Bejarano expressed, “Many of the chronic diseases that plague our communities; diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and some forms of cancer can be prevented or even reversed by adopting a whole-foods plant-based diet, but you don’t have to take my word for it. Many physicians are beginning to agree.”
In fact, Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD, director of the Cardiovascular Disease Reversal and Prevention Program at Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute stated in a 2011 May/June issue of Vibrant Life magazine, “85 percent of common, chronic, killing diseases in Western civilization are diet related.” Dr. Esselstyn rose to notoriety due impart to his 2011 documentary, Forks over Knives, in which he espouses a plant-based whole-foods diet using documented case studies to reverse cardiovascular disease.
In addition, the National Health Council states that chronic disease effects 133 million Americans, representing more than 40 percent of the population. They estimate by the end of 2020 that number is projected to grow to 157 million Americans with 81 million Americans having multiple conditions.
“Our community doesn’t have to be a statistic,” said Ms. Bejarano who continued, “By changing your lifestyle and eating habits it is possible to be a healthy 100. At the Natural Lifestyle seminar, we’ll give you the tools and resources you need to get started.”
Natural Lifestyle cooking is a seven-week seminar is guaranteed to whet your appetite and tantalize your taste buds with delicious plant-based recipes. The class begins Sunday, March 8st, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1400 N. Central Avenue, Umatilla.
For more information and to register contact the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church at 352-669-6630 or at umatillasda@gmail.com.