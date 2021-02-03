Crazy Plants Nursery, a small greenhouse located in Eustis, is hosting an ongoing fundraising plant sale through mid-March to support the work of Crazy Critters Inc., which was established to provide non-domestic, non-releasable animals with a safe and permanent home.
The animal facility is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit self-funded organization that works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other community service programs.
Crazy Plants Nursery is at 22919 County Road 44a in Eustis and can be found on Facebook and other social media platforms. Visit www.crazycrittersinc.com or email crazycritters@crazycrittersinc.com for more information, including plant sale hours.