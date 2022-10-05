Would you like to increase the diversity of your yard? The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is having a native plant sale Oct. 9 at Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis – and from wildflowers to shrubs, the variety of plant species will attract birds and pollinators looking for the vegetation they know and love.
Why plant native? Native wildflowers provide food for pollinators, native shrubs can serve as privacy fences, and shelter and nesting areas for birds. Vines and ground covers often serve as host plants for butterfly larvae. The sale will offer a variety of these plants, all grown locally by Green Isle Nursery in Groveland.
Native plant informational handouts will be offered, and chapter members will be available to help you choose the best plants for your purpose and site location.
The sale will run 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East, County Road 44 in Eustis. Parking will be in the central area near the main building, where parking volunteers will be available to guide you. They’ll also help you load your car when you’re done shopping, too.
Cash and credit cards accepted. Feel free to enjoy the trails at Trout Lake Nature Center while you are there.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit Lake County’s Lake Beautyberry Chapter mission to promote the preservation, conservation and restoration of native plants and native plant communities here in northern Lake County and Trout Lake Nature Center.
For more information about the chapter and the native plant sale, visit www.lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org. In case of bad weather, be sure check the chapter’s website or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LakeBeautyberry, for possible schedule changes.