When new Florida residents come to our plant clinic, one of their first concerns is the soil. Florida soil is largely sand. This does not mean it cannot support plants or that you must go to extremes for plant success. They key is the right plant for the right place – including plants that can handle dry areas in your landscape.
As with all plantings, get a soil test before you start. Our Master Gardener Volunteers can run the samples free in our office. UF offers the same test for $3 and a $10 test that includes a nutrition analysis. Knowing the pH allows you to select plants that work best in your lawn. In addition, to knowing your pH, pay attention to how much sun your location gets. Plants that can handle drier areas tend to prefer full sun.
Planting for dry areas can limit the need for water. Many Lake and Sumter County homeowners are familiar with the standing water restrictions set by the Southwest Florida Water Management District (www.swfwmd.state.fl.us/business/epermitting/district-water-restrictions) and St. Johns River Water Management District (www.lakecountyfl.gov/code-enforcement/water) to conserve our freshwater resource.
Designing garden with drought-tolerant plants helps keep your yard looking fresh.
Many Florida native and Florida Friendly plants thrive in drier conditions. Succulents and cacti are great for areas that receive little rain or irrigation. Drought-tolerant plants are great in areas that have more fluctuation in available water, too. Below are great options from each category.
Succulents store water in their leaves and stems, allowing them to require watering no more than once a week. Succulents include over 40 different plant families. Some do better outdoors, others are better for indoor gardens.
Kalanchoe include several options for your garden. One is called the “Panda Bear Plant” (Kalanchoe tomentosa) because it has white fuzzy leaves with brown spots on the leaf edges.
Echeveria stay relatively small. They come in different color combinations and have leaves arranged in rosettes.
Sedums also have leaves in a rosette pattern but have their own interesting look. These plants have varieties as tall as 3 feet, with several working nicely as groundcover in the right garden.
Cacti are a sub-group of succulents. Use caution around cacti, as they have spines that can be painful and difficult to remove. Storing water in the stems allow these plants to go long periods without water. Many cacti do well outside in Florida. Prickly pear cactus (Opuntia spp.) is a native plant that occurs in most of the U.S., and has beautiful blooms. The plants can get up to 20 feet tall in the right conditions!
Drought-tolerant plants include many Florida Friendly and Florida native plants. Some options include:
• Agave
• Yucca
• Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis)
• Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens)
• Sweet Acacia (Vachellia farnesiana)
For more plant options for your site, contact your local extension office or visit https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/about-ffl/9-principles and scroll down to the FFL plant list.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu.