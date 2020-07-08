Starting July 10, Mount Dora City Hall Offices are closed on Fridays. Operations (Public Works, Utilities, and Parks personnel) will still be available and will have staff working on Fridays. Staff will either work four ten-hour days from Monday–Thursday or Tuesday–Friday. Closing City Hall and the City Annex facility for the one day will result in approximately $15,000-$20,000 annual savings to the General Fund. Police and Fire Services remain unchanged, all utilities will still respond to outages and staff will remain on-call during each weekend.