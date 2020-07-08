Starting July 10, Mount Dora City Hall Offices are closed on Fridays. Operations (Public Works, Utilities, and Parks personnel) will still be available and will have staff working on Fridays. Staff will either work four ten-hour days from Monday–Thursday or Tuesday–Friday. Closing City Hall and the City Annex facility for the one day will result in approximately $15,000-$20,000 annual savings to the General Fund. Police and Fire Services remain unchanged, all utilities will still respond to outages and staff will remain on-call during each weekend.
Latest e-Edition
Calendar of Events
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…