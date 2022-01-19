JAN. 9
Warrant and narcotics, Northridge Road and Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested on active warrant and possession of marijuana
Domestic battery, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, report of domestic battery at location
Vehicle burglary, 3000 block Fallscrest Circle, property taken from unsecured vehicle
Vehicle burglary, 2000 block U.S. 72, window broken, items taken from vehicle
Domestic battery, 200 block Hunt Street, arrested for domestic battery
JAN. 10
Residential burglary, 800 block West Lakeshore Drive, property taken from location
Suspicious person, false ID to LEO, trespass, 3000 block U.S. 27, arrested for providing false identity information to officers, trespassed from location
JAN. 11
Narcotics and warrant, Hooks Street and U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
JAN. 12
Missing/recovered person, 3000 block Brian Run, reported missing, recovered nearby
Domestic assault, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested for domestic assault
JAN. 13
DUI, 700 block State Road 50 East, arrested for driving under the influence
DUI, Frontage Road and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence