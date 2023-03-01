The St. Johns River Water Management District recently announced it will conduct maintenance at the Lake Apopka North Shore property beginning March 20. During this time, the McDonald Canal Boat Ramp, Shad Boat Ramp and North Shore Trailhead will be inaccessible.
The work is expected to be completed by March 24; however, potential construction delays could result in the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive not being opened at that time.
The drive typically is open to vehicular traffic every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and federal holiday.
Visit https://www.sjrwmd.com/lands/recreation/lake-apopka.
For an up-to-date list of open SJRWMD properties, visit www.sjrwmd.com/lands/recreation/announcements.