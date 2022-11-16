Despite a good weather forecast, when members of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 woke up on Oct. 29 to host their once postponed fly-in, the sky was a solid overcast with low lying cloud cover.
They tried to have this event at the beginning of the month, but Hurricane Ian caused a postponement. The fly-in/drive-in breakfast finally took place at the Leesburg International Airport at Leesburg; however, only one plane flew in. The airport was classified as Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), with the overcast just slightly above 500 feet.
Fortunately, people could still drive in. The grass parking lot across from the EAA hangar was full of cars. Members mentioned they had never seen so many cars there before.
Around 60 people were served blueberry pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice at the event, which was designed to raise awareness of the group and encourage membership.
Most of the people who drove in had never been there before and knew nothing about what the chapter was doing.
This was a great opportunity to spread the word and find some new members. Some people were national EAA members who had recently retired to Florida and had not found a local chapter, and others were aviation enthusiasts interested in what the Leesburg chapter was doing.
Steve Tilford, Chapter 534 president, said they recruited three new members on the spot.
While handing out sumptuous blueberry pancakes, the chapter’s vice president, John Weber, had a person walk up to him and anonymously donate $1,100 to the chapter. Wow, that certainly uplifted the members’ outlook on the lack of aircraft.
Visitors also donated another $400 to the chapter treasury, so you can say that financially the drive-in part of the event was a success.
The one airplane that braved the sky to attend came from Loves Landing, in Weirsdale, about a 10-minute flight to Leesburg. They had to fly at 500 feet just under the overcast.
When they reached the airport and checked in with the tower, they were given “special VFR – Visual Flight Rules – permission” to land. When they left for home later that morning, the ceiling had lifted considerably.