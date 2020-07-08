Whether we realize it or not, we practice confession on the daily. Good, bad, in between, we build our worlds one word, one belief at a time. It’s heartbreaking to hear confessions like these:
We’ll always be sick. We’ll always bare emotional scars. We’ll always be poor.
We’ll never forgive. We hate him. We hate her. We hate ourselves.
Whatever negative thing we confess that doesn’t line up with the Word of God, we swallow like a slow spreading poison. The effects may not show up immediately, but rest assured, they show up eventually.
Why? Because we give words permission to alter us from the inside out; from our emotions to our beliefs to our surroundings.
Let’s break it down this way: It’s through speech that we express our heart’s beliefs, our inner truths that shape our essence and our world. Here’s the good write-home-to-your-momma news: God’s Word is THE truth to the exclusion of everything else.
What does that mean? It means that no matter what we believe, what our faulty inner truth may be, God’s truth trumps ours. At the moment, we may live in a reality we created apart from God, but we don’t have to camp out there. We can choose God’s truth, and it all starts with confessing His Word. Confession isn’t just talking aloud. It involves our mind, our will and our emotions. In order to create a new overriding belief, we have to attach emotion to our words. When we involve our emotions, the reality of the confession becomes tangible.
This is just one verse that speaks to the power of confession: Romans 10:9 Because if you acknowledge and confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and in your heart believe (adhere to, trust in, and rely on the truth) that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.
The above scripture encapsulates how we’re saved. By confessing and trusting in God’s truth in our heart of hearts. In the same way, we get to confess God’s truth for every area of our lives.
This Week’s Practice:
1. Pick one confession you need to develop in your life. Something you struggle with, whether it’s finances, insecurities, relationship, etc. But only pick one for now so it doesn’t get lost in a sea of random confessions. Be deliberate when choosing.
2. Pick a scripture that backs up your confession. Very important. It’s God’s truth that set’s you free.
3. Set aside time everyday to confess it. Say aloud and feel it in your gut. Breath life into it by saying what the Bible says about it.
4. Visualize the confession, put pictures with the words so you can feel it happening before you embody it. Don’t give up! Confess even if the truth feels like a lie. For years I didn’t think I could prosper or feel worthy, but confession pulled me out of a defeated thought life because I kept speaking, feeling and eventually trusting.
No matter how you feel now, you’ve got the same access to God as I do! Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently. -Marie Forleo Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.