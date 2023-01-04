In Lake County Schools, our goal is to make sure that every student graduates with the skills they need to be successful, whether they go to college, technical school, the military or straight into the workforce. Preparing for that success starts earlier than most people think.
Studies have shown that a good pre-K program can create a solid foundation for future learning.
Pre-K gets children ready to learn. It teaches them important social skills, such as sharing and taking turns. It often gives them a jumpstart on reading and math skills, as well. In fact, we believe that early education is so critically important that this year, for the first time, we have voluntary pre-K classes – or VPK – operating in every one of our elementary schools.
The students spend a lot of time in play-based learning. As they build with blocks, they are learning positional words such as “over” and “under,” “next to” and “on top of.” In one class, students managed a pretend donut shop. They wrote down orders and made cookies with Play-doh, building their fine motor skills, and they practiced numbers and counting as they made sales with pretend money.
Each class is taught by a fully certified teacher who is supported by an assistant, and the student-adult ratio is kept low – around 10:1 – so every student can get the attention that he or she needs.
VPK is open to children who are 4 years old as of Sept. 1. Parents must have a full voucher from the state, which you can apply for through Lake County’s Early Learning Coalition. Our programs are full now, and some have a wait list, but we will start taking applications in March for the next school year.
We also have summer VPK classes in each region across the district. Look for registration information for those classes later in the spring.
VPK makes learning fun and gets students excited about coming to school. Many take that joy of learning with them all the way through to high school graduation and beyond. VPK is a great way to give a child a jumpstart on success.
