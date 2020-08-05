Find nonpartisan information with both general and state-specific information on the upcoming primary election, Aug. 18, at VOTE411.org. Launched by the League of Women Voters Education Fund in October 2006, the site is a “one-stop-shop” for election related-information. At the site, visitors can fill in their addresses and receive primary election information specific to their voting territories, with details on proposed amendments, as well as candidates’ unedited answers to questions.