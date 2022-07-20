Mount Dora (July 5th, 2022) – Two-year old Ariah is a VIP at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora, as she is the 500th child to be enrolled in the library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
The early literacy initiative was launched in 2019 and is part of a national movement to promote reading to young children to help boost school readiness. Parents and caregivers can enroll their child in the program at the Mount Dora Library, where each child will receive their own library card. In addition, families can return to the library at each 100th book read milestone and receive a free new book of the child’s choosing to take home.
“We are so proud of Ariah and her family and are grateful for all 500 local families who understand the value of reading to their children,” says Youth Services Librarian Lynn Gonzales.
This early literacy initiative is open to all children ages 0-6 living in Lake County. Recent studies have shown that by reading five books daily, a child’s vocabulary expands from thousands to well over a million known words. The program’s sponsors are the Friends of the Library Mount Dora, Florida Writers Foundation, Barrel of Books and Games, the Mount Dora Community Trust and the Peni Berger Book Fund.
According to https://1000booksbeforekindergarten.org, the 1000 Books Foundation operates the program across the U.S. and in Canada and is a Nevada 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity. The concept is simply to read any book to your newborn, infant and toddler. The goal is to have read 1,000 books before the child starts kindergarten.
Check with your local library to see if it participates in the program.