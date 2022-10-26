Do you have a preschooler who likes to play and explore outside?
Nature Sprouts at Trout Lake Nature Center is a program for 2- to 5-year-olds designed to create a positive connection between young children and nature while developing early childhood skills.
Children interact with each other and the center’s “touch table,” take a nature walk, see the center’s turtles and play games – all designed to increase motor skills, improve socialization and develop simple understandings of nature and the youngsters’ surroundings.
The next sessions are Oct. 26 and Dec. 28, 10:30–11:30 a.m. at Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis. Call 352-327-7536 or email tlnc.info@gmail.com to register.