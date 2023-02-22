Feb. 24, the Lake County Water Authority will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting at Scrub Point Preserve, located on a peninsula jutting into Johns Lake from the south shore on the Lake County side of the lake.
Thanks to a new roadway, access to the preserve soon will be available for visitors to explore the 93-acre peninsula of land. according to LCWA, the site has been well preserved and at least seven threatened or endangered species and many endemic species call the property home.
“One of my goals has been to get a road in there, get this place open to the public,” said LCWA Executive Director Ben Garcia.
The property has a variety of habitats, from dry scrub areas to the lakeshore, supporting numerous species of plants and animals.
Scrub Point Preserve is owned and managed by the Lake County Water Authority, which purchased the property years ago to help protect the shoreline. Located between Clermont and Oakland, the address is 12000 Eddy Drive, Winter Garden.
The grand opening festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be served, and staff will be available for tours of the property following the ribbon cutting.
For more information, visit lcwa.org.