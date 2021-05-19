“Cooking in an Instant,” a 90-minute cooking class by the UF/IFAS Extension Lake County, will show how to cook in a pressure cooker by using a cooker like an Instant Pot. You will learn tips and tricks to make quick and delicious recipes. All class materials will be provided.
The class will be at the UF/IFAS Extension - Lake County office, 1951 Woodlea Road, in Tavares, on May 19, 6–7:30 p.m.
Cost is $15, and attendees will be limited to 10. Advance registration is required.
Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/cooking-in-an-instant-tickets-150815367825.