Lake County is the first county in the nation to proclaim July as Pride in America month.
For the whole of July every year, the county will celebrate all things American to promote a renewed love for our country.
Events throughout the month include July 4 parades, festivities, history lectures and flag retirement ceremonies.
One such event will be July 29, 3–5 p.m., when the Lake County Historical Museum in Tavares will host a chance for all ages to interact with General Ulysses S. Grant, who will be sharing memories from long ago and participating in a Q&A.
Grant was the nation’s 18th president and helped lead the Union Army to victory in the 1861–1865 American Civil War.
District 2 Commissioner Sean Parks said that the Pride in America month proclamation stems from Lake County’s desire to promote America’s history.
“We want to promote a love for our country, despite our differences,” Parks said. “This is a great place to live, and we want to remind people of that in these times of great division. This is the second year we have celebrated Pride in America month. We have a lot of veterans who live here, and we want to show how much we appreciate them.”
The Lake Historical Society and Museum is located at 317 W. Main Street, Tavares, where a newly remodeled Veterans Gallery features exhibits with items from the American Civil War era, through both World Wars and Vietnam, to present day.
For more information, call 352-343-9890 or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org/upcoming-events