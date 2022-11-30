The Association of Volleyball Professionals added a new tournament to its 2022 schedule, bringing the tour to Lake County.
World ParaVolley, a global organization that partners with the International Paralympic Committee to educate and develop sports opportunities for people with a physical impairment, coincides with the AVP event.
“Lake County is proud to host such an elite group of athletes,” Lake County Commissioner Kirby Smith said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to welcome the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour and World ParaVolley to our venue at Hickory Point Beach in Tavares. Tournaments like these continue to energize our community and businesses and we couldn’t be happier to show what Lake County has to offer.”
The games will be held Dec. 2–Dec. 4 at Hickory Point Beach, 27345 U.S. Route 19 in Tavares.
The 68-acre multi-use facility is home to Florida’s largest permanent sand volleyball complex, with 21 lighted courts and a 4,000 square-foot athletics center.
The AVP is returning to Central Florida for the first time since 1997. Florida is historically one of the largest beach volleyball communities in the nation.
The AVP’s Pro Beach Volleyball Tour season features the longest schedule and largest total prize purse in more than a decade, with a broadcast schedule that includes 44 hours of tournament coverage across three television networks spanning the whole season. The season concludes with the Central Florida Open in Lake County.
The full AVP Tour schedule can be found at https://avp.com/events. Learn more about Lake County Tourism at www.visitlakefl.com.