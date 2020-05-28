Anthony Onessimo is no stranger to feeding folks. He’s been working in the produce industry for over thirty years. He says, “It’s in my blood. I’m fourth generation in this business.”
Anthony’s expertise came in handy when the pandemic began. He set up a produce stand across the street from Dairy Queen in Mount Dora. When people began to give him cash tips while purchasing fresh fruit and veggies, he didn’t pocket the money, but bought canned food, boxed it up with fresh produce and delivered it to down-on-their-luck families.
“I average delivering food to ten families a day,” Anthony says humbly.
His passion for feeding the hungry in this time of economic uncertainty is apparent. He wants everyone to have what they need to live well and healthy.
The produce he sells and gives away comes from farms as close as Zellwood and as far away as Fort Lauderdale. He’s mindful to clean and not refrigerate the produce he supplies in order to keep it fresh.
One woman who bought tomatoes said, “I bought these last week and they were the best tasting tomatoes.”
So, if you’re looking for tasty farm to table food, please stop by Anthony’s Produce Stand across from Dairy Queen and behind Romac Lumber Supply today. West Old US Hwy 441, Mt Dora.