When Lake County’s high school graduates cross the stage in ceremonies throughout the district, each will be provided a souvenir face mask decorated with their school colors and mascots, sewn by a team of local volunteers.
The project was led by L.A.S.E.R. (Lake Support and Emergency Recovery), a nonprofit organization founded in 2004 to help the county recover from disasters through a coordinated community-wide approach. The group has provided meals for food pantries and helped with cleanup after tornadoes and hurricanes, but creating face masks in light of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus was a new venture.
“Up until March 1, we had never made a mask,” said Michael Tart, a founding member of the group and chairman of its board of directors. “Most of us probably didn’t even know what the term PPE (personal protective equipment) was.”
With the help of volunteers from area churches and the textile program at the Lake County Jail, they created thousands of masks for first responders and local hospitals.
Then, when the school district started planning how to safely celebrate its seniors, the group came to the rescue with a team of volunteers from Real Life Christian Church in Clermont and financial support from the Education Foundation of Lake County and Lake County Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. A team of 45 women – some cutting, some sewing – created more than 3,000 masks in less than two weeks.
“I’m extremely grateful for the support of this community,” Superintendent Diane Kornegay said. “Keeping our seniors and our guests safe is our top priority, and the masks are one of the safety protocol requirements outlined by our local health department for graduation. Thanks to these volunteers, having a traditional graduation ceremony for our students is now possible.”
Lake County’s graduation ceremonies:
Thursday, June 11
Lake Minneola High School, 9 a.m.
Mount Dora High School, 9 a.m.
Lake Virtual School, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Leesburg High School, 9 a.m.
Tavares High School, 9 a.m.
Friday, June 12
East Ridge High School, 9 a.m.
Eustis High School, 7:30 p.m.
South Lake High School, 9 a.m.
Umatilla High School, 8 p.m.