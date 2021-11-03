Do you believe in magic? You just might after visiting Phil Barnard’s Magical Meat Boutique in Mount Dora. Not only is this British pub an authentic rendition, the story of its creation is magical. Barnard Butchers, a generational, family-owned business dating back to the 1500s, opened the Magical Meat Boutique in Camden Town, London, in 1963. This was a unique and legendary butcher shop with psychedelic décor and atmosphere. Many celebrities made their way through the butcher shop, and its original sign even inspired the Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour,” according to Barnard. In 2003, the shop closed when Barnard’s father retired.
Soon after closing of the shop, Barnard escorted his parents for their first visit to the U.S. Florida was their focus. After a few weeks of travel, Barnard and his mom traversed to Mount Dora. They stayed at the Lakeside Inn and dined at “The Grove” 16 years ago, which is now the site of Magical Meat Boutique. Barnard’s mother expressed her delight for their experience, and purchased a home in Mount Dora.
Phil embraced this adoration of Mount Dora, too. Eight years ago, he decided to create a British pub in Mount Dora, in honor of his family. During construction of Magical Meat Boutique, Phil met his wife, Kate, a Georgia native and restauranteur herself.
They now own and operate Magical Meat Boutique. Phil built the oak bar and glazed the stained glass throughout the restaurant. He installed original draft taps from the U.K. using English dispensers to guarantee the coldest beers. Kate’s Gin Palace is also a true replica of a traditional Gin Bar.
“Pub” is an abbreviation for “public house.” Dating back centuries, public houses were places where locals would gather and drink traditional English ale. Pubs have distinctive characteristics. These include, charm, group conversations, and local camaraderie with the owners and guests. Food and drink are always in included in this social environment.
The Barnards have created such a pub in downtown Mount Dora. It features an Underground wall mural, which musical groups perform in front of, and an iconic British red telephone box. That’s just the visual impression.
The menu is typical English foods, including Fish and Chips with Lord’s Haddock or Captain’s Cod fish (Phil’s favorite), Fish and Chips with Halloumi cheese (Kate’s favorite), Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers and Mash in the Hole, and much more. If any of these items seem unfamiliar to you, no need to fret. All of the staff at Magical Meat Boutique are trained to explain these culinary delights for you.
The Barnards take great pride in the community of Mount Dora. They love the people and festivals and partake in community events throughout the year.
Magical Meat Boutique is excited for the holiday season. In addition to their menu items, they offer English confectionary holiday delights for purchase. This includes their mince spiced orange and cranberry pie and a super large Cadbury chocolate bar.
It is time to join the pub lifestyle. Don’t forget to ask for the Queen of England’s favorite water.
Magical Meat Boutique offers outdoor and indoor dining, takeout and delivery. They provide live music during weekends and are animal friendly. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served seven days a week. Visit 322 N. Alexander Street, Mount Dora. Phone 352-729-6911.