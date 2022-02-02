Public comments about Mount Dora PD requested
The public is invited to provide input to an assessment team that will begin examining all aspects of the Mount Dora Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services in March.
Mount Dora Police Department has to comply with approximately 250 standards in order to receive an Accredited Status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues.
Assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will begin their examination March 22.
“Each of the assessment teams are comprised of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies,” Jen Renner, Accreditation program manager for the mount dora police department, said.
A copy of the standards manual is available on the CFA website at www.flaccreditation.org, under the Standards Tab.
Once the Commission’s Assessors completes their review of the agency, they then report to the Commission, which determines if the agency is to receive an Accredited Status.
Mount Dora Police Department’s CFA Accreditation is valid for Three (3) years. Verification by the Commissions Accreditation team is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain CFA Accreditation.
For more information regarding CFA or for persons wishing to offer written comments, write CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or email flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us.