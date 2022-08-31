What’s in your freezer?
Due to foreign material contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert Aug. 23 for a Perdue frozen chicken product that may be contaminated with small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The products were sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide.
Products subject to the public health alert are 42 oz. plastic bags containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.
A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase. However, FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers.
FSIS urges people to not eat the products, but rather throw away or return them to the place of purchase.
Questions? Call the Perdue Foods LLC hotline at 866-866-3703.
For more information on current public health alerts and product recalls, visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.